ONLINE: Old Black Joe

media release: Zoom Tunes series is sponsored by NewBridge Senior Services, Monona Community Center, Madison Senior Center and Goodman Community Center.

Old Black Joe will be playing an eclectic mix of blues and country songs for your listening and viewing pleasure.Guy Fields, aka Old Black Joe, has played and directed music for Make Music Madison’s annual event at the Warner Park Shelter for five years. He is a retired Memorial High School teacher and local blues/country artist. He has been a regular at The Hop Garden in Paoli for nine years. He also performs on the patio at Beef Butter BBQ, Northport & Sherman during the summer months.