Old Black Joe & the Third Rail Sparks

media release: Wingra Boats and Bloom Bake Shop are excited to announce Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association as the title sponsor for Music by the Water for 2023 and 2024! It is with their financial support that we can continue to host these wonderful neighborhood celebrations. Please thank the officers and committee members for their support and efforts and please consider being a DMNA Member or joining this group of talented and passionate volunteers.

This month we are excited to have Old Black Joe and the 3rd Rail Sparks Blues Band. We are also pleased to share we will have a couple more food trucks joining the fun! Please grab your blankets, chairs, friends and family, and join us for this monthly neighborhood celebration.