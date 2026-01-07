Old Friends, Rusty Hearts, SoundBillies, Unknown Suspects, Northern Comfort, Vintage Country, Open Jam
Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
media release: Join us as we come together to support Maxx, Veteran Mark Peterson’s service dog, as he recovers from emergency surgery.
Enjoy a full day of live country music, raffles, and a silent auction to help raise funds for Maxx’s medical care.
Band Schedule:
1–2 PM: Open Jam
2–3 PM: Vintage Country
3–4 PM: Northern Comfort
4–5 PM: Unknown Suspects
5–6 PM: Soundbillies
6–7 PM: The Rusty Hearts
7–8 PM: Old Friends Band
Silent Auction Highlights:
• Remington 514 – .22 single shot rifle
• Fender Dimension Bass Guitar + amp, tuner, strap, cord & case
Let’s pack the place and show Maxx and Mark lots of love and community support!