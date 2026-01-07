Old Friends, Rusty Hearts, SoundBillies, Unknown Suspects, Northern Comfort, Vintage Country, Open Jam

media release: Join us as we come together to support Maxx, Veteran Mark Peterson’s service dog, as he recovers from emergency surgery.

Main Street Music – 102 W Main St. Brooklyn, WI

Enjoy a full day of live country music, raffles, and a silent auction to help raise funds for Maxx’s medical care.

Band Schedule:

1–2 PM: Open Jam

2–3 PM: Vintage Country

3–4 PM: Northern Comfort

4–5 PM: Unknown Suspects

5–6 PM: Soundbillies

6–7 PM: The Rusty Hearts

7–8 PM: Old Friends Band

Silent Auction Highlights:

• Remington 514 – .22 single shot rifle

• Fender Dimension Bass Guitar + amp, tuner, strap, cord & case

Let’s pack the place and show Maxx and Mark lots of love and community support!