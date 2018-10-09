Old Glory Relay

press release: As the sun rose on September 11, 2018, Team RWB gathered in Boston to unfurl Old Glory for the fifth consecutive year. An epic journey is carrying that same flag through 24 states and 10,000 pairs of hands over 62 days, as veterans and supporters work together to bring the American flag to San Diego on Veterans Day.

As the sun rises on October 9, 2018, it will do so finding Old Glory Madison. Team RWB Madison will be charged with carrying Old Glory the 60 miles to Richland Center. We will not be racing; we will be celebrating this experience by connecting with each other within a group; connecting that group with our community, and connecting all with the legacy of the Democratic banner we call Old Glory. And while our leg will be just one chapter of a grand narrative, we want to make sure we represent the essential quality of all the towns and people, starting from the Capitol in Madison to Krouskop Park in Richland Center; the primary mission is to see Old Glory through Wisconsin, but the secondary--and almost just as important--is to see Wisconsin in the OGR. It's your turn. It's our turn. Come and join us.