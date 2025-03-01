Old Goat Skiffle Band

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Old Goat Skiffle Band gives traditional music a contemporary edge by infusing Americana, traditional folk songs and contemporary classics with blues, funk, and jazz.  Armed with ukulele, bass ukulele, fiddle, percussion, and a treasure chest of harmonies, their performances are an up-tempo, harmony-infused musical odyssey that will linger in your memory long after the final chord fades away.  Join them for a high-energy night of Americana, folk classics, and covers of legends like Johnny Cash, The Beatles, and CCR!

