media release: Old Goat Skiffle Band gives traditional music a contemporary edge by infusing Americana, traditional folk songs and contemporary classics with blues, funk, and jazz. Armed with ukulele, bass ukulele, fiddle, percussion, and a treasure chest of harmonies, their performances are an up-tempo, harmony-infused musical odyssey that will linger in your memory long after the final chord fades away. Join them for a high-energy night of Americana, folk classics, and covers of legends like Johnny Cash, The Beatles, and CCR!