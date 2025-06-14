media release: A Night of Harmony and Heart: Old Goat Skiffle Band Live at Madden’s on June 14

Tradition gets a bold, rhythmic twist when the Old Goat Skiffle Band brings their high-energy sound to Madden’s Irish Pub on Saturday, June 14, from 6 to 9 PM. Blending rich harmonies, heartfelt storytelling, and the spirit of a true pub session. This isn’t just music, it’s an experience.

Old Goat Skiffle Band is known for taking the roots of traditional Irish and Americana and infusing them with a fresh, foot-stomping energy. With ukulele, bass ukulele, fiddle, percussion, and tight-knit harmonies, their performances are equal parts nostalgia and thrill. From lively bluegrass to soulful sea shanties, the band mixes in elements of blues, funk, and jazz to create a sound that feels both timeless and brand new.

What is skiffle music?

Skiffle is a rhythm-driven style that blends American folk, blues, and jazz with the raw spontaneity of homemade instrumentation. But dig deeper, and you'll find its heart is Celtic. The driving rhythms, lyrical storytelling, and melodic structures of skiffle and bluegrass music owe much to Irish and Scottish folk traditions that crossed the ocean with immigrants and took root in the hills of Appalachia. Skiffle is the joyful echo of those traditions, reborn with a fresh, infectious energy.

Madden’s Irish Pub, located just behind the fire station along the scenic Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail, offers a cozy and spirited setting for this event. Known for its warm hospitality and the perfect pint of Guinness on tap, Madden’s is the kind of place where music and conversation flow freely.

Pub owner Chris Madden shared his excitement for the event: “Music is at the heart of Irish tradition. It’s how we share stories, pass time, and connect. The Old Goat Skiffle Band channels that spirit.”

He added, “At Madden’s, we’re all about celebrating tradition while keeping things fresh and fun. This band does exactly that, and they do it brilliantly.”

Whether you're a fan of traditional music or just looking for a lively night out, June 14 promises great tunes, delicious drinks, hearty food, and good company at Madden’s Irish Pub.

For more information, visit www.maddenselroy.com.

About Madden’s Irish Pub

Located in the heart of Elroy, at 302 Railroad Street, Madden’s Irish Pub is a local favorite for live music, cocktails, and traditional pub fare. With regular events like Quizmaster Pub Trivia, Madden’s is more than a pub. It’s a place where stories are told, pints are raised, and memories are made.