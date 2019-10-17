Old Governor's Mansion Soiree

press release: This event is a fundraiser for the Madison Trust so that we may continue promoting and supporting Madison’s historic places, neighborhoods and cultural history. Enjoy an array of delicious hors d'oeuvres and beverages while you mingle with guests, listen to music and learn more about the history of the gorgeous property.

We are very fortunate to be holding this event in the Old Governor’s Mansion, now the Governor’s Mansion Inn, at 130 E. Gilman St., which was home to 17 Wisconsin governors from 1885 to 1950. This historic property was also declared a Madison Landmark in 1972. For those who want to dive into its history, we will be offering tickets for two private tours of the property with our knowledgeable docents. For those not participating in the tours, we will have docents at the event to answer any questions you might have about its history.