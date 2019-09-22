Old Market Place Walking Tour

press release: Enjoy a walking tour of this near east side neighborhood between East Washington and the shore of Lake Mendota. See how a historic factory, water utility building and school have been repurposed into apartments. Learn about Madison’s earliest African American neighborhood.

Included are interior visits to several buildings, including the Livingston Inn, as well as an opportunity to enjoy some refreshments while perusing books for sale related to the neighborhood.

Learn about buildings as diverse as Nichols Station, once a water pumping station, now an apartment building, and a group of bungalows designed by the only woman known to have designed homes in Madison prior to World War I.

Meeting Location: Nichols Station, 427 E. Gorham St., Madison (map)

Tour Times: Tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue every 30 minutes. The last tour starts at 2:30 p.m.

Length: The route is approximately 2 miles long with frequent stops. The tour is about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Cost: Members $15, Non Members $25