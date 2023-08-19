Old Oaks

Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds 4350 Mounds Park Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

media release: Save the date and join us for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 1 through August 26 from 6-8 p.m. a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park. FREE.

August 19 – Old Oaks

Music ranges from 12-string renditions of classic tunes to melodious folk-jazz originals.

Learn more about the Friends of Blue Mound State Park and how you can become a member. A daily or annual park admission sticker is required on all vehicles, which can be purchased at the entrance station.

Info

Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds 4350 Mounds Park Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
Music
Google Calendar - Old Oaks - 2023-08-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Old Oaks - 2023-08-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Old Oaks - 2023-08-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Old Oaks - 2023-08-19 18:00:00 ical