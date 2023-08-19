× Expand Shatter Imagery Old Oaks (left to right): Claire Kannapell, Frank Laufenberg, Daniel Haschke.

media release: Save the date and join us for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 1 through August 26 from 6-8 p.m. a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park. FREE.

August 19 – Old Oaks

Music ranges from 12-string renditions of classic tunes to melodious folk-jazz originals.

Learn more about the Friends of Blue Mound State Park and how you can become a member. A daily or annual park admission sticker is required on all vehicles, which can be purchased at the entrance station.