Old Oaks (single release), Listening Party (album release), Sam Ness (single release), Dana Perry

Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Atwood Music Hall presents a special night of new Wisconsin music. Featuring an Album Release from Listening Party, a Single Release from Sam Ness, a Single Release from Old Oaks and a sneak peak at new music from Dana Perry. Buckle up for a night of authenticity with grit, melody and voices that will move you. Join the celebration and let these fresh Wisconsin songs keep ya warm through the winter. 

General Admission: $18ADV / $25DOS

Reserved Balcony Seating: $35ADV / $40DOS

Info

Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
Google Calendar - Old Oaks (single release), Listening Party (album release), Sam Ness (single release), Dana Perry - 2026-02-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Old Oaks (single release), Listening Party (album release), Sam Ness (single release), Dana Perry - 2026-02-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Old Oaks (single release), Listening Party (album release), Sam Ness (single release), Dana Perry - 2026-02-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Old Oaks (single release), Listening Party (album release), Sam Ness (single release), Dana Perry - 2026-02-20 19:30:00 ical