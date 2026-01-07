Old Oaks (single release), Listening Party (album release), Sam Ness (single release), Dana Perry

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Old Oaks on stage at the Come Back In. Old Oaks (from left): Daniel Haschke, Frank Laufenberg.

media release: Atwood Music Hall presents a special night of new Wisconsin music. Featuring an Album Release from Listening Party, a Single Release from Sam Ness, a Single Release from Old Oaks and a sneak peak at new music from Dana Perry. Buckle up for a night of authenticity with grit, melody and voices that will move you. Join the celebration and let these fresh Wisconsin songs keep ya warm through the winter.

General Admission: $18ADV / $25DOS

Reserved Balcony Seating: $35ADV / $40DOS