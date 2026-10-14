Barn Dance

media release: Mark your calendars for another great performance and dance featuring Foot-Notes of Decorah, Iowa, and the ScandiAm Jam of Madison, Wisconsin!

Dance to the tunes of the Scandinavian-Americans who settled in the Driftless Area. Expect a slightly rustic setting, with portable toilets, some original (and uneven) floorboards, and a cheerful, casual atmosphere. Dress for fall temperatures. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair for sitting on the lawn outside the barn (you might want a blanket to cover up with as well!).

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided, and feel free to bring your reusable water bottles. Carpooling is encouraged.

We hope to see you there!

Co-sponsored by the Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures, the Folklore Program, the Nordic Folklife project, and the Go Big Read program.