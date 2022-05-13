Old-Time Barn Dance

media release: Featuring musician-in-residence: Beth Hoven Rotto and the Scandinavian-American Old-Time Ensemble

Friday, May 13, 6:30-8:30pm, The Old Barn on Capitol View, 4796 Capitol View Rd, Middleton, WI 53562

This event is free and open to the public, refreshments provided. For more information about the Musician-in-Residence program, Scandinavian-American old-time, and related events, visit https://folklife.wisc.edu/

Sponsored by: Mills Music Library; Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures; Sustaining Scandinavian Folk Arts in the Upper Midwest