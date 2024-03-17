Old Time Fiddle Jam

media release: If you play old-timey on any stringed instrument, come and join in! All abilities are welcome. Or just come to listen and enjoy the cozy atmosphere. Old-time is NOT bluegrass, so come with a mind to experience sharing in the old-time style. Most of the tunes played will be old fiddle tunes, reels, hornpipes and the like. There may be some waltzes, jigs and polkas played as well.

No RSVP required, but if you have questions you can contact Greg Jones at 7771jones@gmail.com