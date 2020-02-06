Old Wolves, Cody James, Liv Rather

press release: February 6th - 9pm - $5 - 21+

Solo Singer-Songwriter Explosion featuring:

Old Wolves

https://oldwolves.bandcamp.com/

Weaving together elements of doom, blues, folk, and raw feeling, Joe Zumpano is a true force to be reckoned with. Every line he has written and every chord he strikes is littered with the ghosts of a memory. There’s the rest of the world, and then there’s Old Wolves.

Cody James

https://therealcodyjames.bandcamp.com

At 30 years old, Cody James has toured the country. His music combines the blues, soul, and rock and roll to create a unique sound. His solo venture is the culmination of over 20 years of playing guitar, most of which were spent with various rock and punk groups around his native area of Oshkosh, WI.

Liv Rather

https://soundcloud.com/liv-rather

Originally hailing from Green Bay, Wisconsin, Liv Rather is a singer/songwriter currently residing in Madison, Wisconsin. She has been performing live acoustic shows around the Midwest since 2012. Not only has she busked in the streets of Glasgow, Scotland and Nashville, Tennessee, Liv has also performed for renowned brick and mortar venues such as The Record Factory, Douglas Corner Café, Nice 'n' Sleazy's, and The Blue Bird Café.