Old World Christmas

press release: In the historic Dean House, 4718 Monona Dr. at E. Dean Ave. on the Monona Golf Course. Fri and Sat. Dec. 7 & 8 at 7-8:30 pm and Sat. Dec. 8 at 2-3:30 pm

Reservations Required (608) 223-6803, seating limited. $10 adults, $5 children (not recommended for children under 5). Cash or Check only, payable at the door.

more info: 249-7920 or http://www. historicbloominggrove.org