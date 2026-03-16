Oldstar, So Zuppy, Combat Naps, Alewives

× Expand Jake Whalen Members of Alewives on stage. Alewives

media releases: Oldstar is a country rock band from Panama City Beach, Florida. Centered around musical kingpin Zane Mclaughlin and supported by a rotating lineup of musicians, the group writes country standards for the new generation- painting vivid, compelling images of life on the fringes of a declining landscape. McLaughlin hybridizes the stylings of classic writers and musicians like Sam Shepard and Neil Young with the sensibilities of the hyper-modern small-scale bedroom music movement. In doing so, they strikingly convey disconnect and discomfort with remarkable precision and simultaneous senses of timelessness and immediacy through songs that sound like they have existed forever.

So Zuppy is the solo project of producer Micah Foust. Over the past several years this he has perfected a bright and bubbly bedroom pop production merged with a distinct soft voice. In the last year or so, So Zuppy has transformed into a quietly engaging live act, with members of Overhand, Big Laugh and Obess Tact backing up Foust’s delicate but hook-laden songs.

Combat Naps is the brainchild of Neal Jochmann, who has been writing and recording songs under the Combat Naps moniker since 2016. Equal parts hooky and angular, Combat Naps’ take on indie pop recalls some of the genre’s finer moments while simultaneously looking forward.

Alewives is a country-rock band known to jangle, choogle, twang, drone, and maybe even jam. Born out of stewardship for rock n’ roll, the (mostly) Wisconsin-based projects draws from numerous classic forms like heartland rock, power-pop, garage, roots rock, art punk, country, and more. An equal dose of tongue-in-cheek and heart-on-sleeve, Alewives wavers between descants of self doubt and wry tales of frustration at the self-serve laundry.