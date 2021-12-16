Olin Holiday Lights Ride

media release: This year Black Saddle, Slow Roll and Revolution Cycles are joining forces to take you on the absolute best lake loop ride of the year. We'll be departing SLOW ROLL around 6:30. This is extremely casual and actual roll out time might be closer to 7. We'll stop a few times during the lake loop to take in the sights and sounds. We'll also stop at Olin and enjoy the lights. Who knows what will happen after that! Maybe a fire near Slow Roll? Maybe we stop AGAIN!? This event usually goes pretty late so plan accordingly. Hope to see you there!