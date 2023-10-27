Olive Harvest 2024: Honor Palestinian Resistance

media release: Please join us to honor Palestinian resilience at this free event, Sunday, October 27 from 1-4pm in the Tenney Park Shelter.

Enjoy delicious Palestinian bread & hummus and sample olives, olive oil & zaatar.

Learn about Madison's efforts to educate grocery stores about the Sabra Hummus boycott, and write a customer comment to ask Willy Street Co-op to remove Sabra from the shelves.

Enjoy live music presented by Ensemble Shamaali.

Sponsor an olive tree in the Madison-MasaferYatta olive grove, or shop for Palestinian olive oil, olive oil soap and hand-crafted treasures and Stand with Palestine yard signs.

Explore or purchase children's books about Palestine with Read Palestine.

Children's activities will include a read-aloud, kite decorating, window sign making and temporary tattoos. Learn about the Andaleeb Cartonera project to produce beautiful cartonara ( cardboard covered books) about Palestine, and borrow or purchase one of these works of art.

Hear from Madison groups working to end the Genocide in Gaza, and learn about the Madison-Masafer Yatta Olive Grove, a project to help farmers remain on their lands in the southern West Bank, despite a spiking campaign of settler and military violence, including the burning and destruction of olive groves.

The event will feature an update on the struggles of Palestinian farmers and families as they work to cultivate and harvest their olives, and an opportunity to sponsor an olive tree to be planted in the Madison-Masafer Olive Grove in the coming planting season. Since 2001, Israeli settlers and soldiers have destroyed more than one million Palestinian olive trees, and destruction of olive trees has sharply increased during the past year. In Masafer Yatta, Palestinians face the imminent loss of not just their olive trees, but also the land on which they stand. Madison Rafah Sister City Project and Palestine Partners have partnered with the Dutch organization Plant An Olive Tree (Plant een Olijfboom) to plant a grove of olive trees in Masafer Yatta. Israeli law allows for the seizure of land as “state land” if the landowner cannot prove the agricultural use of it. The planting of these trees, with international involvement, both replaces trees destroyed by settlers, and creates proof of cultivation that can help farmers retain their land.

The event will close with a public vigil on E. Johnson St. We'll provide materials to make signs, or bring your own signs and banners, calling for an end to Genocide and occupation.

This event is free and open to the public, donations accepted, presented by Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Palestine Partners and Jewish Voice for Peace-Madison.