Oliver Wood, Dave & Dave, Seth Walker

media release: Oliver Wood (of the Wood Brothers) will be playing a set of tunes, Dave & Dave (Dave Simonett and Dave Carroll from Trampled by Turtles) will play one too, and Seth Walker who is touring with his new album (produced by Jano Rix and featuring Oliver Wood) will be opening things up with a set of his own.

This is going to be a special show, so grab tickets while you can!