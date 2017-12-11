Olivia Gallenberger

press release: "strange new world," through 12/14, UW Art Lofts (reception 6 pm, 12/14).

My lifelong obsession with dystopian science fiction informs and inspires me. I have a macabre fascination with a nuclear apocalypse that stems from the tragedies of Chernobyl and Hiroshima. The possibility of a nuclear disaster has increased by the election of our current president along with the divisiveness within our political climate. The objects I made are a part of a strange and disturbing, yet beautiful and intriguing quasi-landscape. I am creating a strange new world. Abstraction allows me to remove myself while still harboring the physical connection of making. The objects are artifacts of possibility, records of time, and rituals to the process. Welcome to the aftermath of the end of days.