media release: Olivia Mosinski brings the beauty and clarity of 19th century academic panting — especially the work of William-Adolphe Bouguereau — to this month's Ballweg Gallery

Painting is the dedicated center of Mosinski's life. The traditional practice of careful drawing, extensive modeling and study of form and light shape all parts of her process. With her work, Mosinski hopes to honor the legacy and religious discipline of academic realism while introducing its precision and emotional depth to a modern audience. Mosinski focuses directly on women in luminous, scenic settings because of the deep personal meaning she finds in capturing their beauty and strength, much like Bouguereau.

"After Bougeuereau: A Revival of 19th Century Academicism" is on display at 149 Waubesa St. through the end of January.

For more info or to inquire about purchasing one Mosinski's works of art visit omosinskifineart.com or email olivia.mosinski@gmail.com