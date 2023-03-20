Olivier Eisenmann & Verena Steffen

press release: Dr. Olivier Eisenmann, organist, and flautist Verena Steffen, both of Weggis, Switzerland, (near Lucerne) will present a one-hour recital on Monday, March 20 at 7 pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s Madison Campus on Raymond Road. All are invited, and a free-will offering will be accepted for the performers. This program is sponsored under the umbrella of the Association of Church Musicians and the Madison Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

Born in Zürich, and the son of Swiss composer, Will Eisenmann, Dr. Eisenmann has concertized extensively throughout Europe, as well as Russia, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, China, Mexico, and the United States. In addition to his own 20 recordings, he has recorded for radio and television in many countries and has been featured at numerous major organ festivals. Appearing with him will be flautist Verena Steffen, who likewise has performed extensively throughout Europe and other parts of the world and has recorded on several labels.

While in the United States, the couple will also be performing at Central Synogogue in Manhatten, New York on March 14; Bernardsville, New Jersey on March 16; and at the United Methodist Church in Monroe, Wisconsin on March 23.