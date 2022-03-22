Omnium Gatherum, Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate, Tubal Cain

media release: Finland's Omnium Gatherum formed in 1996 and emerged from a vibrant European metal scene with a series of acclaimed demos. With a sound that blended the raging brutality of Scandinavian death metal with a rich sense of melody and harmony, the bands debut album Spirits & August Light was released in 2003 via UK imprint Rage Of Achilles, and received ecstatic reviews in numerous metal mags across Europe. The Finns ploughed forward for the next few years, releasing a series of critically lauded albums that further explored guitarist Markus Vanhalas unique sonic and compositional world.

Omnium Gatherum released The Burning Cold in 2021. Metal has never been afraid to ask big questions, but rarely has a band invested such sincerity and thoughtful power into their music. The Burning Cold dares to be all things to all people: it's a dark, heavy and vivid adventure through the trouble human psyche and the turbulent world around us, but it's also an exhilarating and big-hearted celebration of the rejuvenative power of gloriously bombastic heavy music.

18+ show, doors at 7, show at 8. $22 ($18 adv.).