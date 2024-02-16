$40.

media release: Presenting the Reunion Tour of On A Winter’s Night” from veteran singer-songwriters that remain among the brightest stars of the singer/songwriter movement for the past three decades. In 1994 Christine Lavin gathered them together, along with folk and Americana artists to showcase music of the Winter Season on the now-classic On A Winter’s Night CD, followed by several years of touring collaborations. These artists have released dozens of recordings and toured steadily through the decades, with fond memories of their touring days together. The winter season is again celebrated by these unique and popular performers, back together by popular demand.

PATTY LARKIN redefines the boundaries of folk-urban pop music with her inventive guitar wizardry and uncompromising lyrics and vocals.

CLIFF EBERHARDT is one of the most original songsmiths currently on tour. Eberhardt is a highly intelligent, articulate artist whose penetrating and profound lyrics are sometimes overshadowed by his extraordinary guitar playing.

JOHN GORKA was hailed by Rolling Stone as “the leading singer/songwriter of the New Folk movement.” John Gorka is perhaps the quintessential singer-songwriter of the 90’s folk scene.

LUCY KAPLANSKY blends country, folk, and pop styles with the unique ability to make every song sound fresh, whether singing her own sweet originals; covering country classics by June Carter Cash and Gram Parsons; or singing pop favorites by Lennon/McCartney and Nick Lowe.