On Abolition
to
UW Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release:
Scholars, artists, and activists will converge for a dynamic two-day gathering exploring the intersections of abolition, visual culture, performance studies, and critical artistic practices. The event, taking place on April 11 and 12 at Pyle Center at 702 Langdon St, Madison 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM, will feature keynote addresses, workshops, and roundtable discussions aimed at challenging dominant narratives and envisioning alternative futures.
The conference, organized by the Center for Visual Culture and Performance Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, brings together a lineup of keynote speakers, including Jenna Loyd (University of Wisconsin), Che Gossett (University of Pennsylvania), Jennifer González (University of California), and Kimberly Juanita Brown (Dartmouth University), along with two dozen other interdisciplinary scholars and artists committed to radical critique and transformative justice. In addition, there will be workshops, research presentations, and a film.
How do we imagine and practice abolition today? This gathering invites scholars, activists, and the public to critically engage with abolitionist thought and creative resistance through performance, scholarship, and collaborative dialogue.
All events are free and open to the public. Registration is onsite. Click Here to Join through Zoom (most programs are hybrid).
DAY 1: Friday, 11 April
8:00 Coffee Break
8:30 Welcome
Laurie Beth Clark and Jill Casid
9:00 Workshop 1: Seeding Sanctuary (In Person Only)
Jenna Loyd
Annie Menzel
Rachel Kuo
9:00 Performance Studies international Constellate Session (Zoom Only)
A conversation about Performance Studies and Abolition
Moderator: Michael Peterson
Interlocutors:
Anna Kimmel
Domenika Laster
James McMaster
Jazmin Llana
Jisha Menon
SAJ
10:30 Coffee Break
11:00 Keynote 1: Spectacle Border Abolition
Jenna Loyd
Respondent: Keith Woodward
12:30 Lunch
1:30 Keynote 2: Null and Void: Racial Capitalism and Black Art in the Historical Present
Che Gossett
Respondent: Kristina Huang
3:00 Coffee Break
3:30 Workshop 2: Transtemporal Joywork: Echoing into the Future (In Person Only)
Jen Rae
Syrus Marcus Ware
Dawn Weleski
3:30 Performance Studies international Constellate Session (Zoom Only)
A conversation about Performance Studies and Abolition
Moderator: Michael Peterson
Interlocutors:
Anna Kimmel
Ben Spatz
Domenika Laster
James McMaster
Jazmin Llana
Patrick Anderson
5:00 Film: Lessons of the Hour by Isaac Julien
This content is related to Keynote 3: Jennifer González.
DAY 2: Saturday 12 April
8:00 Coffee Break
8:30 Workshop 3: AH802 “Topics in Visual Cultures”
Moderator: Laurie Beth Clark
Presenters:
Jason Q Han
Kean O’Brien
Addison McDaniel
Q&A
Abubakar Muhammad
Elijah Nicks
Ian Danner
Q&A
Anju Kinoshita
Hyorim Joe
Shruthi Menon
Q&A
11:00 Coffee Break
11:30 Keynote 3: Lessons of The Hour: Isaac Julien’s Time Travel*
Jennifer González
Respondent: Guillermina De Ferrari
*The film Lessons of The Hour by Isaac Julien will be screened on April 11, 5 PM at Pyle Center Room 121.
1:00 Lunch
2:00 Keynote 4: Grief in the Dark
Kimberly Juanita Brown
Respondent: Matthew Brown
*Please note that this lecture will be presented on Zoom. Audience members will have the option to watch in the lecture hall or on personal devices.
3:30 Coffee Break
4:00 Conference Wrap Up: Roundtable on Abolition Now
Moderator: Jill Casid
Che Gossett
Jenna Loyd
Jennifer González
5:30 Reception