On Abolition

Scholars, artists, and activists will converge for a dynamic two-day gathering exploring the intersections of abolition, visual culture, performance studies, and critical artistic practices. The event, taking place on April 11 and 12 at Pyle Center at 702 Langdon St, Madison 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM, will feature keynote addresses, workshops, and roundtable discussions aimed at challenging dominant narratives and envisioning alternative futures.

The conference, organized by the Center for Visual Culture and Performance Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, brings together a lineup of keynote speakers, including Jenna Loyd (University of Wisconsin), Che Gossett (University of Pennsylvania), Jennifer González (University of California), and Kimberly Juanita Brown (Dartmouth University), along with two dozen other interdisciplinary scholars and artists committed to radical critique and transformative justice. In addition, there will be workshops, research presentations, and a film.

How do we imagine and practice abolition today? This gathering invites scholars, activists, and the public to critically engage with abolitionist thought and creative resistance through performance, scholarship, and collaborative dialogue.

All events are free and open to the public. Registration is onsite. Click Here to Join through Zoom (most programs are hybrid).

DAY 1: Friday, 11 April

8:00 Coffee Break

8:30 Welcome

Laurie Beth Clark and Jill Casid

9:00 Workshop 1: Seeding Sanctuary (In Person Only)

Jenna Loyd

Annie Menzel

Rachel Kuo

9:00 Performance Studies international Constellate Session (Zoom Only)

A conversation about Performance Studies and Abolition

Moderator: Michael Peterson

Interlocutors:

Anna Kimmel

Domenika Laster

James McMaster

Jazmin Llana

Jisha Menon

SAJ

10:30 Coffee Break

11:00 Keynote 1: Spectacle Border Abolition

Jenna Loyd

Respondent: Keith Woodward

12:30 Lunch

1:30 Keynote 2: Null and Void: Racial Capitalism and Black Art in the Historical Present

Che Gossett

Respondent: Kristina Huang

3:00 Coffee Break

3:30 Workshop 2: Transtemporal Joywork: Echoing into the Future (In Person Only)

Jen Rae

Syrus Marcus Ware

Dawn Weleski

3:30 Performance Studies international Constellate Session (Zoom Only)

A conversation about Performance Studies and Abolition

Moderator: Michael Peterson

Interlocutors:

Anna Kimmel

Ben Spatz

Domenika Laster

James McMaster

Jazmin Llana

Patrick Anderson

5:00 Film: Lessons of the Hour by Isaac Julien

This content is related to Keynote 3: Jennifer González.

DAY 2: Saturday 12 April

8:00 Coffee Break

8:30 Workshop 3: AH802 “Topics in Visual Cultures”

Moderator: Laurie Beth Clark

Presenters:

Jason Q Han

Kean O’Brien

Addison McDaniel

Q&A

Abubakar Muhammad

Elijah Nicks

Ian Danner

Q&A

Anju Kinoshita

Hyorim Joe

Shruthi Menon

Q&A

11:00 Coffee Break

11:30 Keynote 3: Lessons of The Hour: Isaac Julien’s Time Travel*

Jennifer González

Respondent: Guillermina De Ferrari

*The film Lessons of The Hour by Isaac Julien will be screened on April 11, 5 PM at Pyle Center Room 121.

1:00 Lunch

2:00 Keynote 4: Grief in the Dark

Kimberly Juanita Brown

Respondent: Matthew Brown

*Please note that this lecture will be presented on Zoom. Audience members will have the option to watch in the lecture hall or on personal devices.

3:30 Coffee Break

4:00 Conference Wrap Up: Roundtable on Abolition Now

Moderator: Jill Casid

Che Gossett

Jenna Loyd

Jennifer González

5:30 Reception