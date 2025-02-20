On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Zambia, UK, Ireland | 2024 | DCP | 99 min. | Bemba with English subtitles

Director: Rungano Nyoni

Cast: Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela, Henry B.J. Phiri

Driving home late at night, Shula discovers a dead body on the road—her uncle’s. Her eerily unfazed reaction puts her at odds with the elaborate Zambian funeral traditions carried out by her aunts. As long-buried family secrets come to light, a generational reckoning emerges. Rungano Nyoni’s gripping and evocative followup to I Am Not a Witch (WFF 2018) earned a Best Director prize at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

