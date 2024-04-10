On Being Landless

media release: Please join us for a meeting with Jerzy Jarniewicz, one of Poland’s most acclaimed poets, translators, and critics. He is promoting his English-language debut, Landless Boys (MadHat Press, 2023), beautifully translated by our second guest, Prof. Piotr Florczyk, expertly translated the volume. Take part in our conversation about poetry, translation, and Polish and world literature. The event is free and open to the public.

Jerzy Jarniewicz is a Polish poet, translator, literary critic, and professor at the Department of British Literature and Culture at the University of Łódz. He has published twelve volumes of poetry and thirteen critical books on contemporary Irish, British, and American literature. He is editor of the literary monthly Literatura na Świecie (Warsaw) and has translated the work of many novelists and poets, including James Joyce, John Banville, Seamus Heaney, Raymond Carver, Philip Roth, Edmund White, Ursula Le Guin, and Derek Walcott. He received several of Poland’s most prestigious literary awards, including the Nike Award 2022 for his poetic volume Mondo Cane.

Piotr Florczyk is an award-winning poet, scholar, essayist, translator, and professor of Global Literary Studies at the University of Washington. In addition to his books, he has published poems, translations, essays, and reviews in major American journals. His latest publishing project, Textshop Editions, co-founded with Kevin A. Wisniewski, is dedicated to publishing short experimental works. Contributing Editor at Copper Nickel and Poetry International, he also serves on the Editorial Board of the “Literary Multingualism” book series at Brill.

Hosted by Łukasz Wodzyński, UW-Madison.