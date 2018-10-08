press release: Edgewood College is pleased to present “On Being Yourself,” a special Siena Lecture/Common Reading event with Louis V. Clark III, author of this year’s common reading book How to Be an Indian in the 21st Century .

Greater Madison is invited to join students, faculty and staff at 5:15 pm, Monday, October 8, 2018, in Anderson Auditorium to hear stories, poems and prose from the author. There is no admission charge.

In the book, Clark’s unique voice takes readers on a deeply personal and profound quest through a wide range of subjects -- from workplace racism to falling in love and the Green Bay Packers -- to discover what it means to him to be an American Indian. In sharing the sometimes uncomfortable truths he unravels, Clark adds an important voice to the ongoing conversation about race and belonging in America.

Louis V. Clark III (Two Shoes) was born and raised on the Oneida Reservation in northeastern Wisconsin. A member of the Iroquois Confederacy, his family is of the Bear clan. He turned to poetry as a way to convey his feelings, tell his stories, and continue in his own way the oral traditions of his people, the People of the Standing Stone. He and his wife live in Omro, Wisconsin, where their home is filled with love from six children and nine grandchildren.