RSVP for On Course for Change

media release: Weichert, Realtors - Lakepoint and Educated Mortgage Services LLC are hosting their inaugural On Course for Change golf outing on June 17 to benefit the Rape Crisis Center (RCC) in Dane County. The outing will take place at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek golf course in Waunakee.

The outing will consist of 18 holes of best ball, with prizes throughout the event. For a registration fee of $100 per person, attendees will be provided a golf cart, lunch, drink ticket, access to a nacho/taco bar and a gift bag. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Dane County’s Rape Crisis Center.

Questions about the event should be directed to David Pausch at dave@weichert-lakepoint.com.

Serving Dane County since 1973, the Rape Crisis Center (RCC) provides services to survivors (and their family and friends) of all forms of sexual violence, including recent sexual assault, past sexual assault, incest (past or present), sexual harassment, and sexual exploitation. Services are provided free of charge. For more information on the RCC, visit www.thercc.org.

Weichert, Realtors - Lakepoint is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves Central and Southern Wisconsin. For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Lakepoint, located at 2045 Atwood Avenue, Suite 105 in Madison, contact Emily Ruzicka at 608-721-8002 or visit www.weichert-lakepoint.com.