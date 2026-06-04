On Flourishing: 50 Years of Science & Practice

media release: Join world-renowned neuroscientist Dr. Richard J. Davidson, founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds at UW-Madison and founder of Humin, for an inspiring discussion about the science and practice of flourishing—its evolution, impact and future. Davidson will be joined by author and civil rights activist Roshi Joan Halifax, founder and abbot of the Upaya Zen Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as well as Dr. Sona Dimidjian, director of the Renée Crown Wellness Institute at CU Boulder. These three experts work at the intersection of modern science and ancient contemplative tradition, with decades of groundbreaking, international impact on flourishing. Presented in partnership by the Center for Healthy Minds and Humin, this event recognizes and honors Davidson's 50 years of service to the science of flourishing.

This is a facility rental event presented by an independent organization separate from Overture Center for the Arts.