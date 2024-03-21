On Racial Capitalism (Redux)

media release: UW Department of History Doria Dee Johnson Lecture in History and Social Justice featuring: Walter Johnson, Harvard University Winthrop Professor of History and professor of African American studies.

Walter Johnson grew up in Columbia, Missouri, and is a member of the Rock Bridge High School Hall of Fame (2006). His prize-winning books, Soul by Soul: Life Inside in the Antebellum Slave Market (1999) and River of Dark Dreams: Slavery and Empire in the Mississippi Valley’s Cotton Kingdom (2013), were published by Harvard University Press. His autobiographical essay, “Guns in the Family,” was included the 2019 edition of Best American Essays; it was originally published in the Boston Review, of which Johnson is a contributing editor. The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States was published in the spring of 2020, and was a finalist for both the Los Angeles Times prize for History and the National Circle Book Critics award for Nonfiction. Johnson is a founding member of the Commonwealth Project, which brings together academics, artists, and activists in an effort to imagine, foster, and support revolutionary social change, beginning in St. Louis.

This event is presented by the UW-Madison Department of History and co-sponsored by the Department of African American Studies, the Center for Campus History, and the Center for the Humanities. More information is available here.

You can download a poster here (PDF).