media release: LUNART CREATIVE ROUNDTABLE

The LunART Creative Roundtable is an intimate, virtual roundtable that provides a unique platform for women musicians to exchange ideas, expand skills and knowledge, and build meaningful connections.

LunART Creative Roundtable presents "On Setting Text" with Libby Larsen

Join us for an intimate and interactive LunART Creative Roundtable featuring acclaimed composer Libby Larsen. In this session, participants will explore the art and craft of choosing text for vocal and text-based works, working through common text-setting challenges in a collaborative, supportive space.

Designed as an interactive group experience, this roundtable invites composers and artists at all stages of their creative journey to exchange ideas, ask questions, and learn directly from peers and our guest presenter. Whether you’re refining an existing project or seeking inspiration for a new one, this session offers practical insight and meaningful artistic dialogue.

