On the Basis of Sex

Drive-in style screening: Biopic about the early career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones). $20/vehicle benefits League of Women Voters. Guidelines/tickets: mallardsbaseball.com. Customer service during screenings: 608-561-4229.

media release: This movie is brought to you in partnership with local Young Professionals Groups and proceeds will be donated to the League of Women Voters. You may not have more people than there are permanent seatbelts. The front gate will open for entrance 60 minutes before showtime. Show ID with the last name of the person who purchased the tickets. Please read through the policies and guidelines that will be sent with your email confirmation. CANCELLATIONS are LIKELY in rainy conditions. Guests will be emailed prior to gates if the show is canceled. Show ID with the corresponding last name of the person who purchased the tickets at the front gate. Email drivein@mallardsbaseball.com if you need to change the name. Only purchase ONE ticket per vehicle.