press release:

On the Beach at Night Alone (Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja)

(2017, South Korea, 101 min., Digital)

Dir: Hong Sang-soo

Cast: Kim Min-hee, Seo Young-hwa, Kwon Hae-hyo

For the past couple of years, the South Korean entertainment industry has been consumed by a scandal: the extramarital affair between the captivating Kim Min-hee, star of the international hit The Handmaiden and one of the nation’s most in-demand young actresses, and Hong Sang-soo, one of the country’s most celebrated directors. This funny, wistful feature film serves as their joint statement on their public ordeal. In this fictional story, Kim plays an actress hanging out with friends in Hamburg and Seoul who, over many bottles of soju, puzzles over her feelings for her new paramour. A true cinematic explorer, Hong probes not only the relationships between men and women, but the formal qualities of film itself. In Korean with English subtitles.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema premieres critically acclaimed and award-winning narrative feature films.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.