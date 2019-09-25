On the Border and Beyond: Ethics and Immigration Reporting

press release: Three panelists with expertise in immigration and/or journalism will engage in a Center for Journalism Ethics public discussion about journalism ethics and the challenges of covering immigration stories today.

The panelists:

Caitlin Dickerson is an immigration reporter for the New York Times and the 2019 UW Center for Journalism Ethics journalist-in-residence.

Armando Ibarra is a UW–Madison professor of labor education and director of the Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program.

Nissa Rhee is the executive director of the nonprofit news organization 90 Days, 90 Voices, which focuses on immigration reporting.

The Center for Journalism Ethics, housed in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the UW-Madison, provides an international hub for the examination of the role of professional and personal ethics in the pursuit of fair, accurate and principled journalism. Founded in 2008, the Center offers resources for journalists, educators, students and the public, including internationally recognized annual conferences exploring key issues in journalism.