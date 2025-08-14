On the Lash
Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
media release: Embrace the spirit of the holiday season with the enchanting melodies, timeless traditions, and heartwarming sing-alongs of A Celtic Christmas. Get ready for an unforgettable event with Michigan Irish band, On The Lash, known for their powerful vocals and contemporary innovation in a culture that dates back centuries. This musical journey will feature traditional and original Christmas tunes alike, as well as beloved Celtic classics.