press release: What are Madison's big stories in 2022, and which matters will command our attention in the near future? Learn more about what's most newsworthy to local journalists during Madison Public Library Foundation's next Educational Series presentation, On The Record: Madison Media Discuss the Top Issues Shaping Our Region's Future, from noon–1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.

We'll welcome three veteran journalists to highlight the key stories making the headlines:

• Robert Chappell, Associate Publisher, Madison365

• Paul Fanlund, Editor and Publisher, The Capital Times

• Patrick Farabaugh, Publisher, Our Lives magazine

Rebecca Ryan of NEXT Generation Consulting will moderate the event.

You will leave the discussion informed and more aware of important matters in our community.

Please register in advance for our free workshop by clicking the button below. If you cannot attend the live event, you'll be able to access a recording of the presentation, which will be emailed to you.