On the Yard

press release: J.M. Silver series

USA | 1978 | DCP | 102 min.

Director: Raphael Silver; Cast: John Heard, Lane Smith, Thomas G. Waites

In this adaptation of a book by ex-con Malcolm Braly, a convicted murderer (Heard) takes cigarettes on credit from another top-dog inmate (Waites), but finds himself in trouble when he can’t pay back in time. Meanwhile, other prisoners collude with guards, fight for their release, or secretly plan their escape in this multi-character big house drama. Using a naturalistic approach that combines absurd humor with tragedy, director Raphael Silver (husband of legendary indie filmmaker Joan Micklin Silver, who produced) contributed a highly respectable and memorable entry in the canon of great prison films.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions from September 3 through December 18.

REMEMBERING JOAN MICKLIN SILVER

The sole series tribute to a director on our fall calendar will honor a true American cinema pioneer, Joan Micklin Silver, who passed away on December 31, 2020. In the mid-to-late 1970s, almost fifty years since the evolution from silence to talkies, less than a dozen women had been hired to direct movies for Hollywood studios. In a 1979 interview, Silver said a top movie executive told her “Feature films are very expensive to mount and distribute, and women directors are one more problem we don’t need."

Learning her craft making a few short children’s films for Encyclopedia Brittanica, Silver ignored the sexist system and made the independent, low budget immigrant drama Hester Street (1975), earning Silver critical acclaim, and the film was recognized by the industry when Hester’s star Carol Kane received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Silver’s ambitious follow-up, Between the Lines (1977), was another independent project that used a large ensemble cast of stars-to-be (including Jeff Goldblum and Marilu Henner) to tell the story of a Boston alternative weekly newspaper that’s about to fold. By the 1980s, Silver was making movies and finding larger audiences within the Hollywood system, where she still had to struggle to continue making the kind of personal projects she was accustomed to making, like the 1988 romantic comedy released by Warner Bros., Crossing Delancey. Silver had a close ally and producer in her husband, Raphael Silver, who grew motivated to help his wife when he became frustrated seeing her denied so many opportunities. Our series will also include the excellent 1978 prison drama On the Yard, directed by Raphael Silver and produced by Joan Micklin Silver.