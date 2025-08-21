media release: This month's RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) of Dane County Zoom Event will be on Thursday, August 21st at 1pm, featuring BADGER TALKS speaker Michal Engelman, presenting: On Wisconsin: People, Places, Health and Aging (The Wisconsin Longitudinal Study (WLS) has followed Wisconsin’s 1957 high school graduates for 66 years, linking early and midlife experiences with later-life health.) Join us in learning about our history and how it affects our today! Contact info@rsvpdane.org for more information!