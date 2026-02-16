On Writing for Pedal Harp

media release: Join us for an intimate and interactive LunART Creative Roundtable featuring harpist Danielle Kuntz. In this session, participants will explore the art and craft of writing idiomatically for the pedal harp, navigating the complexities of of the instrument within a collaborative and supportive space.

Designed as an interactive group experience, this roundtable invites composers and artists at all stages of their creative journey to exchange ideas, ask questions, and learn directly from peers and our guest presenter.

Whether you’re refining a harp score or seeking foundational knowledge for a new work, this session offers practical insight and meaningful dialogue.

Seats are limited, so hurry up and reserve your spot today!

LunART Creative Roundtable is an intimate, virtual roundtable that provides a unique platform for women musicians to exchange ideas, expand skills and knowledge, and build meaningful connections.