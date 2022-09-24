On Your Bookmark...GO!

press release: 5k Run/Walk & Kids Dash - Saturday, September 24

Day of registration: 7:30 am

8:00 AM Kids Dash - $12

8:30 AM 5k Run/Walk (in-person), from E.D. Locke Public Library, McFarland - $30 until Sept 10; $35 after

Virtual Run/Walk - $30, Sept 23 - Oct 2

Run, walk, stroll, or dance at the E.D. Locke Public Library's first 5K Run/Walk and Kids Dash. This event can be done in-person or virtually. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/ McFarland/OnYourBookmarkGO. Stroller-friendly. Proceeds benefit the E.D. Locke Public Library.