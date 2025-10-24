Once More Autumn, Vacant Church

× Expand courtesy Vacant Church The five members of the band Vacant Church by a backyard firepit. Vacant Church

media release: ONCE MORE, AUTUMN:

A project rooted in Eau Claire, Wisconsin’s artistic soil, Evan Walton fronts Once More, Autumn. A transplant of Minneapolis and an alumnus of Berklee College of Music, Walton fuses indie folk elements with alternative textures. Propelled by the instrumentation of Jeremy Boettcher (S. Carey), Isaac John (Underneath Oceans), and Steve Shaw (The Bathtub Marys), the band melds atmospheric tones with lush, driving riffs. Paired with Walton’s introspective and emotive words, Once More, Autumn offers dynamic and earnest musical expression.

VACANT CHURCH: "Vacant Church fills the room with atmospheric folk rock that sounds like Beck and a (happier) Lou Reed on a double date. There’s also a little My Morning Jacket in their big, reverby sound." - Isthmus.com... and/or, in my own words: light. dark. quiet. loud. folk. psych. pop. rock.