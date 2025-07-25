Once Upon a Mattress
Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie 220 Kroncke Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
7 pm on 7/25-26 and 2 pm, 7/26-27. $10.
media release: Get ready for a royally fun time with Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition—a fresh and funny twist on the classic tale of The Princess and the Pea!
This charming, one-hour musical is perfect for the whole family and features a cast of talented young performers entering grades 4–6.
In a kingdom where no one can marry until the prince finds a bride, the queen has made it nearly impossible—until a bold and unconventional princess shows up to shake things up!
With catchy songs, clever humor, and plenty of surprises, this PG-rated production will have audiences laughing and cheering from start to finish.
Book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer
Music by Mary Rodgers
Lyrics by Marshall Barer
Adaptation by Tom Briggs and Timothy Allen McDonald
Original Orchestration by Hershy Kay, Arthur Beck, and Carroll Huxley
Musical Preparation by John Higgins