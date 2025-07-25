7 pm on 7/25-26 and 2 pm, 7/26-27. $10.

media release: Get ready for a royally fun time with Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition—a fresh and funny twist on the classic tale of The Princess and the Pea!

This charming, one-hour musical is perfect for the whole family and features a cast of talented young performers entering grades 4–6.

In a kingdom where no one can marry until the prince finds a bride, the queen has made it nearly impossible—until a bold and unconventional princess shows up to shake things up!

With catchy songs, clever humor, and plenty of surprises, this PG-rated production will have audiences laughing and cheering from start to finish.

Book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer

Music by Mary Rodgers

Lyrics by Marshall Barer

Adaptation by Tom Briggs and Timothy Allen McDonald

Original Orchestration by Hershy Kay, Arthur Beck, and Carroll Huxley

Musical Preparation by John Higgins