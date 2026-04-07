Once Upon a Spring Fling

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Tradition Children's Market, Middleton 1823 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Join us April 11 from 11am-1pm for a touch of fairytale wonder at our Spring Fling, featuring our special guest, Pixie Paints! She will be transforming little faces into enchanting works of art, straight out of a fairytale.

From sparkling princess designs fit for royalty, to bold, colorful dragons ready to take flight, kids can choose their favorite look and watch the magic come to life.

It'll be a fun, magical afternoon you and your kiddos won't want to miss!

In addition to face painting, we will have a DIY crown and shield station and a couple more magical surprises!

There is no cost to attend the event, but please RSVP if you are planning to attend!

Info

Tradition Children's Market, Middleton 1823 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Kids & Family
608-841-2345
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