Once Upon a Spring Fling
to
Tradition Children's Market, Middleton 1823 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Join us April 11 from 11am-1pm for a touch of fairytale wonder at our Spring Fling, featuring our special guest, Pixie Paints! She will be transforming little faces into enchanting works of art, straight out of a fairytale.
From sparkling princess designs fit for royalty, to bold, colorful dragons ready to take flight, kids can choose their favorite look and watch the magic come to life.
It'll be a fun, magical afternoon you and your kiddos won't want to miss!
In addition to face painting, we will have a DIY crown and shield station and a couple more magical surprises!
There is no cost to attend the event, but please RSVP if you are planning to attend!