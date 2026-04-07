Once Upon a Spring Fling

media release: Join us April 11 from 11am-1pm for a touch of fairytale wonder at our Spring Fling, featuring our special guest, Pixie Paints! She will be transforming little faces into enchanting works of art, straight out of a fairytale.

From sparkling princess designs fit for royalty, to bold, colorful dragons ready to take flight, kids can choose their favorite look and watch the magic come to life.

It'll be a fun, magical afternoon you and your kiddos won't want to miss!

In addition to face painting, we will have a DIY crown and shield station and a couple more magical surprises!

There is no cost to attend the event, but please RSVP if you are planning to attend!