Once Upon a Tease

media release: Disney Plus can’t top this!

The Haus of Spanx Presents brings you a nerdy, flirty, and dirty showcase of all your favorite “Big D” movies! This particular cast includes various performance artists bringing you comedic and kinky burlesque, draglesque, and more from Chicago, Milwaukee, the Twin Cities, and local Madison! This event is for those that want to have a sexy night out or for those that are avid nerds of our favorite ‘Steamboat Willy’ movies, shows, and the like!

This show is going to be absolutely “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”!

Join us for a ONE NIGHT ONLY nerd-centric spectacular at Crucible in Madison, WI! Doors open at 6 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. $15 cover at the door, tipping encouraged. 21+ event.

Haus of Spanx Presents is proud to highlight entertainers of the evening: Lady Ve’Lush, Koda Pendants, Curvee B, Blair Raven, Blaque Diamond, Sudden Lee Sage, J-Beau Rayneboi, Kimmiko, Enya Dreams, Sapphire D’Sire, Anita Spanx