ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD

USA | 2019 | 35mm | 161 min.

Director: Quentin Tarantino; Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

In 1969 Tinseltown, former TV cowboy Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) struggles to maintain his leading man status, even though he receives endless encouragement and support from his sidekick and stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt, in his Oscar-winning role). Cliff and Rick’s odyssey through the darkest fringes and into the beating heart of the entertainment industry finds them interacting with savvy agents, child actors, Bruce Lee, Sharon Tate (Robbie), and the Manson family. Writer-director Tarantino’s witty, violent, and unforgettable epic mixes fantasy and real-life Hollywood history that results in one of the best movies of the last decade. This screening marks the first opportunity for Madison audiences to view and experience OUATIH on Tarantino’s preferred format, a 35mm film print.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions from September 3 through December 18.