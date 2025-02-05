RSVP for One City Schools 10th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration
Camp Randall Stadium 1440 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join us on Friday, February 7th at Camp Randall Stadium to kickoff One City Schools’ milestone 10th year of educating children, expanding access to high quality early learning opportunities, and driving change in public schooling in the Greater Madison region, and beyond. For a decade, we've transformed educational opportunities in Madison, and we're just getting started.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
- Special announcements about our first-ever major community celebration that will take place on July 10, 2025, featuring two internationally acclaimed guests, performances, awards, and more!
- Announcement of our advocacy initiative, and related partnerships, to build strong children and strengthen PreK to 12 education in Wisconsin
- Updates on our groundbreaking achievements and future vision
- Networking with business, education, philanthropic, and community leaders and supporters; See the names of 2,000+ who have helped build One City and our Scholars
- A 60-minute event that will allow you to be home by dinner!
- Light food and refreshments will be served
DATE & TIME: Friday, February 7, 2025 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM CST
LOCATION:
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Camp Randall Stadium, South End Zone, Victory Hall
1440 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711
This exclusive event kicks off our year-long celebration, culminating in our grand 10th Anniversary Celebration on July 10, 2025.
Space is limited. Please RSVP by Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
Questions? Contact Andrea White at events@onecityschools.org
PARKING INSTRUCTIONS:
- Please enter Camp Randall through Gate 1 (1440 Monroe Street). Metered parking is available on Monroe Street (enforced until 6pm), and free 2-hour parking can be found on Breese Terrace and in the surrounding neighborhood.
- Additional parking is available in Lot 80 (under Union South) and Lot 17 (1525 Engineering Drive). Lot 19 is reserved for ADA parking due to a wrestling match, and Lot 18 (by Gate 1) requires a UW annual permit.