RSVP for One City Schools 10th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration

media release: Join us on Friday, February 7th at Camp Randall Stadium to kickoff One City Schools’ milestone 10th year of educating children, expanding access to high quality early learning opportunities, and driving change in public schooling in the Greater Madison region, and beyond. For a decade, we've transformed educational opportunities in Madison, and we're just getting started.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Special announcements about our first-ever major community celebration that will take place on July 10, 2025, featuring two internationally acclaimed guests, performances, awards, and more!

Announcement of our advocacy initiative, and related partnerships, to build strong children and strengthen PreK to 12 education in Wisconsin

Updates on our groundbreaking achievements and future vision

Networking with business, education, philanthropic, and community leaders and supporters; See the names of 2,000+ who have helped build One City and our Scholars

A 60-minute event that will allow you to be home by dinner!

Light food and refreshments will be served

DATE & TIME: Friday, February 7, 2025 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM CST

LOCATION:

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Camp Randall Stadium, South End Zone, Victory Hall

1440 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711

This exclusive event kicks off our year-long celebration, culminating in our grand 10th Anniversary Celebration on July 10, 2025.

Space is limited. Please RSVP by Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Questions? Contact Andrea White at events@onecityschools.org

PARKING INSTRUCTIONS: