One City Schools Celebration

media release: We invite you to join us as we celebrate three (3) milestones:

One City Schools on-going success for past 5+ years.

One City Schools expansion plans for Fall 2021 and beyond.

One City Schools CEO/Founder, Kaleem Caire's 50th Birthday.

Join us in the surprise for fun, food and laughter at PENN PARK, home to many of Kaleem's childhood memories.

We look forward to seeing everyone there!

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Gail Wiseman, VP, External Relations at gwiseman@onecityschools.org or call/text her at 608.514.6119

To send personal congratulations, you can also sign this online card: HERE!

Background on One City Schools

One City Schools is a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization that provides high quality educational opportunities for young children. Our mission is to seed a new model of public education that ensures young children are on track to succeed in a college or career preparatory program from birth through high school graduation.

Currently, One City operates two schools: One City Preschool, an accredited 5-star preschool serving children ages 1 - 3 and One City Expeditionary Elementary School, a public charter elementary school that presently enrolls children in 4K through second grade, and will add 3rd and 4th grades for the 2021-22 school year.

One City Preschool (OCP) is an independent, licensed early childhood learning center that is accredited by the City of Madison Child Care Division. It was awarded 5 (of 5) stars through Wisconsin's YoungStar Child Care Rating System.

One City Expeditionary Elementary School (OCEES) is a unique, tuition-free two-generation public charter school, authorized by the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. OCEES currently provides a tuition-free education to children in grades 4K through Grade 2 in South Madison (Note: We will add a minimum of one grade per year until we reach grade 6) and works directly with families to ensure children are learning, inspired and making solid progress. OCEES is the only public school in Wisconsin that has both a longer school year (219 days vs. 180 days in traditional public schools) and a longer school day (8:15am to 5pm daily), including 90-minute co-curricular learning academies in Sports, Fitness, STEM and Creative and Performing Arts.