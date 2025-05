media release: We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with Chipotle in Monona (6501 Monona Drive) for a special fundraiser on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. From 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 25% of all sales will be donated directly to One City Schools!

Here’s how you can help:

Visit Chipotle during the event window. Use the code JERXYTR when ordering in-person or online.