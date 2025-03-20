One City Schools Fundraiser

media release: Who doesn’t love a reason to enjoy pizza? Well, we’ve got the perfect excuse! On Thursday, March 20, 2025, One City Schools is partnering with Papa John’s in Monona for a special fundraiser that’s as easy as it is delicious!

Here’s how you can help:

Order ANYTIME on March 20 from Papa John’s in Monona-

Address: 6500 Monona Dr, Monona, WI 53716– whether it’s lunch with coworkers, dinner with family, or a late-night treat!

Use the code "OneCity20" when placing your order.

20% of your purchase will be donated to support One City Schools and our amazing scholars!

It’s that simple—just order, enjoy, and give back! Your support helps us continue to provide a high-quality, nurturing education for our students, and we couldn’t do it without you.

Let’s make this a record-breaking fundraiser! Please share this with friends, family, and colleagues, and don’t forget to spread the word on social media. Follow and repost from One City Schools’ Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to help us reach even more supporters.

Thank you for being part of our One City family. Let’s come together, enjoy some great food, and make a difference—one slice at a time!